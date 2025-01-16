Locals playing for the college football national championship

West Orange native Cody Simon will lead the eighth-seeded Ohio State University Buckeyes (13-2 record) in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday, Jan. 20, against seventh-seeded University of Notre Dame (14-1) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

A 6-foot-2, 235-pound senior linebacker, Simon has been a force for the Buckeyes. He was named the Rose Bowl Defensive Most Valuable Player in the 41-21 CFP quarterfinal victory over top-seeded Oregon, posting 11 tackles and two sacks, on Wednesday, Jan. 1, in Pasadena, California.

In the 28-14 win over No. 5 seed University of Texas, he had seven tackles in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Jan. 10, in the CFP semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In 14 games played, Simon leads the Buckeyes in tackles with 104. He made First Team All-Big Ten Conference.

Simon is a graduate of St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City. He was ranked No. 98 overall in the nation, No. 6 in the nation among linebackers and No. 1 in the state overall in

the Class of 2020, according to 247sports.com.

On the other side of the field will be Irvington High School alumnus Adon Shuler, who plays for the University of Notre Dame. Shuler, a 2023 IHS graduate, played in all 15 games for his team, is fifth on the team in tackles with 55 and has three interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.