Love and acceptance at Pride festival

WEST ORANGE — Hundreds turned out for the Seventh Annual West Orange Pride event, held at Town Hall on June 11, and the vibe was one of love and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Today’s Pride event was amazing,” said chairperson Gianna Garcia. “The energy and enthusiasm from the volunteers and attendees was contagious, creating a truly inclusive and celebration.”

Mayor Susan McCartney congratulated Garcia and the West Orange Rainbow Coalition for organizing the event and recognized the sponsors and collaborating township departments for their participation.

“June is National Pride Month and as our nation grapples and struggles with hate crimes and equal rights, we are here today celebrating and commemorating landmark and historic rulings relating to the LGBTQ+ culture, rights, and laws,” McCartney said.

“I say, welcome to West Orange, because our Township Proclamation says all people, regardless of age, gender, identity, race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, physical challenges, and sexual orientation have the right to be treated on the basis of their intrinsic values,” she said.

Director of Essex County Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs Reginald Bledsoe thanked everyone for supporting the LGBTQ community and pledged support from the county as well.

West Orange High School Gender and Sexuality Alliance President-Elect Parker Hawley enthusiastically spoke of living in a community where being your authentic self – whether trans, bi, queer, or gay – was an empowering way to live. Hawley then raised the Pride flag.

Volunteers and vendors manned booths, gave away Pride items, and heard the music of DJ Justin Davis. Food trucks were available. Puras Puletas and Guerrero’s were on hand for ice pops and Pride ice cream. Jarrett Seltzer of Bagels by Jarrett brought along a free supply of his popular pizza.

“We have come a long way, but we still have a ways to go,” Assemblyman John McKeon said as he recounted the story of the Pride flag raising at St. Barnabas where a detractor decried the event.

“This year’s Pride celebration showcased a remarkable display of love, acceptance, and support for our LGBTQ+ community,” Garcia said. “It was heartwarming to see people from all walks of life coming together to celebrate diversity and promote equality through community.”

Garcia also thanked the township and the 16 small businesses that sponsored the event.

“This being West Orange’s Seventh Annual Pride Celebration, the positive impact of Pride has extended beyond its duration,” Garcia said. “It has served as a catalyst for important conversations and raised awareness about the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community. It encourages individuals to become more educated, compassionate, and actively involved in equal rights.”