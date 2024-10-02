Love You Girl supports victims of domestic violence

The Love You Girl Foundation was created after the founder’s best friend was shot and killed by her own husband.

The foundation, which honors Alice M. Jenkins, was created by Betty Neal Mantion with other friends of Jenkins, Mattie Crowley and Delores Mae, who are also executive board members of the organization.

“The number one thing we do is education and awareness,” said Mantion. “Based on statistics, we all know someone who has been impacted in some way.”

The Love You Girl Foundation brings awareness to fundraising events, pop up shops, and businesses expos.

“We have information,” said Mantion. “At every event you have people sharing their experiences. We always like to talk about it and not shy away from talking about it. It’s still taboo, for whatever reasons…the embarrassment. People don’t want to talk about it. One in 12 women are victims of domestic violence. One of seven men are victims. And dating violence. It’s very prevalent in our community. It can impact anymore. We can’t be shy. You have to say what needs to be said. You have to know triggers and that’s where the training comes in.”

Mantion said her organization mentors young adults.

“We’ve been to grammar schools, church programs, We’ve given over $30,000 to scholarship recipients,” she said.

Love You Girl Foundation has been servicing the community for more than 12 years. About a year ago, Love You Girl Foundation opened a boutique on 76 South Orange Ave., South Orange.

“There’s a lot going on in the boutique,” said Mantion. “We had this idea, an upscale thrift shop. We get clothes donated. Most of the clothes have price tags on them. Brand new or slightly used; really in good shape.”

The boutique is open to the public and it also is sometimes transferred into an event space for children’s birthday parties or fundraisers. “We have a lawn outside of the store, with tents, tables, and chairs,” said Mantion.

Also, in the boutique there’s a relaxation lounge, which has aromatherapy, tea, and hot chocolate.

“We invite anyone,” said Mantion. “We invite them to spend time here. Take 15 minutes just for yourself.”

To learn more about Love You Girl Foundation, visit: www.loveyougirl.org

If you or someone you know need help, please contact one of these agencies to get help safely: National Domestic Violence Hot Line, 800-799-(SAFE) 7233; or Common Ground Sanctuary, 800-231-1127.