LPGA will be teeing off in Clifton this spring

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Ladies Professional Golf Association has scheduled four prestigious golf tournaments in New Jersey this year.

The first event, the Cognizant Founders Cup, is planned for May 10 to 14 at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton. The event celebrates and honors the 13 founders of the LPGA Tour. A kick off reception was held on Feb. 23 at the club.

The other events in NJ are:

• Mizuho Americas Open from May 30 to June 4 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City;

• The ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer from June 7-11 at Seaview in Galloway Twp.;

• The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship from June 21-25 at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield.