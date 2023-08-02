Essex County mourns one of its own; Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, groundbreaking politician

Sheila Y. Oliver, lieutenant governor of New Jersey and the first African-American woman in state history to serve as assembly speaker, died on Aug. 1. She was 71.

No cause of death was given but Oliver had been admitted to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston with an undisclosed medical condition, according to a statement from the governor’s office released on July 31.

“Sheila Y. Oliver leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration,” her family said in a statement announcing her death. “We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community.”

Oliver worked in the public, non-profit, and private sectors, and taught numerous college courses. She served as a member of both the East Orange Board of Education and the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders. She served as both vice president and president of the school board.

Timothy J. Purnell, executive director of the New Jersey School Boards Association, described Oliver as a dedicated public servant, who had a deep commitment to schools and the needs of New Jersey’s students.

“Early in her career, she served as a local board of education member, where she worked tirelessly for her community’s schools,” Punrell said in a statement. “During her service in the Assembly and as lieutenant governor, she continued to advocate on behalf of children.”

In 2003, Oliver was elected to serve the 34th Legislative District in the New Jersey General Assembly. In 2010 she became the first African-American woman in state history to serve as Assembly speaker, and just the second in the nation’s history to lead a state legislative house.

A native of Newark, Oliver attended public schools and then graduated cum laude from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. She received a master of science degree in community organization, planning and administration from Columbia University.

Oliver moved to East Orange, where she lived for more than 40 years.

East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green said that Oliver’s legacy cannot be overstated.

“She did everything with passion,” Green said. “Social justice, education and equality were the pillars of her platform and she was the epitome of a person who understood how to help and nurture people. Even in her position as lieutenant governor, she continued to care for her mother. That speaks volumes to her character and the essence of who she was and will always be to our community.”

Green said Oliver was a personal friend who was one of the first people to endorse him in his run to become the fourteenth mayor of East Orange.

“Her love for East Orange, Essex County and the State of New Jersey was second to none and her accomplishments made us so proud,” Green said.

In addition to her role as lieutenant governor, Oliver served as commissioner of the Department of Community Affairs, where she has led efforts to strengthen and expand initiatives for fair and affordable housing, community revitalization, homelessness prevention, and local government services.

Under her leadership, the department expanded and leveraged a wide range of initiatives aimed at assisting distressed municipalities, including the federal Opportunity Zones tax incentive, the Main Street New Jersey program, the Neighborhood Preservation Program, the Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit program, and the Urban Enterprise Zone Program, which was renewed by legislation she signed in 2021.

Lamont O. Repollet, president of Kean University, said Oliver’s work will inspire public service leaders for generations to come.

“While I was the state’s education commissioner, I had the great privilege of her genuine friendship in Gov. Murphy’s administration, where she served as the second lieutenant governor in the history of our state,” Repollet said. “I will always remember her gentle nod during Cabinet meetings, which was a sign between her and me that meant ‘thank you for that…’”

U.S. Rep. Donald M. Payne Jr. said he was devastated by Oliver’s passing and noted her strong leadership and compassion.

“Her oratory skills were second to none,” Payne said “You were always humbled when she used those skills to speak of you. She leaves a void in our hearts.”

The NAACP Oranges and Maplewood Branch issued a statement mourning her passing.

“Her trailblazing legacy of stewardship as a political leader and as a Freedom Fighter is unsurpassed,” it said.

Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka said Newark lost a favorite daughter, who was cherished and revered.

“Sheila was probably the most knowledgeable elected official in the entire state and an authoritative historian in her own right. Her biography is filled with many ‘firsts’ as a Black woman, but underlying her many accomplishments will always be the legacy and inspiration she leaves us with: to broaden our vision to see greater possibilities, to expand our embrace to include those on the fringes, and to deepen our commitment to democracy and liberty for all.”

State Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Oliver was brilliant and fearless with an ability to “cut through the nonsense and the politics and get right to the core of an issue, right to what mattered.”

Assemblywoman Britnee N. Timberlake, who took over Oliver’s 34th Legislative District seat in the Assembly when Oliver became lieutenant governor in 2018, said Oliver’s down-to-earth, humorous nature endeared her to everyone she encountered.

“I cherish the memories of sitting next to her, laughing and enjoying Beyoncé’s 2018 ‘On the Run’ concert—a shared passion that showcased her admiration for hardworking women excelling in their respective fields,” Timberlake said.

Gov. Phil Murphy said selecting Oliver as his running mate was “the best decision I ever made” and noted that she handled some of the most challenging issues facing the state, including the revitalization of our cities, affordable housing obligations, and homelessness prevention.

“ As someone who was born and raised in Newark, and who has called East Orange home for more than 40 years, Sheila did not view these issues in the abstract because she lived with them every day of her life. She brought a unique and invaluable perspective to our public policy discourse and served as an inspiration to millions of women and girls everywhere, especially young women of color.”