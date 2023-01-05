Madison Ave. School educator in Irvington wins Teacher as Hero Award

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ — Donna Beck, an English and language arts teacher at Madison Avenue Elementary School, has earned the distinction of being recognized by the National Liberty Museum as part of its 16th annual Teacher as Hero Awards, sponsored by State Farm. Beck was presented with this honor in the caring classroom category.

“Irvington Public Schools is extremely proud of Dr. Beck. She is a radiant example of the teachers that we need during these ever-changing times. She is teaching her students necessary skills, including comprehension, critical thinking and exploration of the world around them. Dr. Beck is a dedicated professional who is willing to extend herself outside of the classroom as evidenced by her work in the larger community,” a press statement from Irvington Public Schools read. “Dr. Beck is a champion for not only her students but for every student that attends Irvington Public Schools. She works hard to ensure that she not only influences those in her class but cultivates those around her to enhance the culture of her school’s community. Dr. Beck is a great asset to Irvington Public Schools and the teaching profession.”

Prior to becoming an educator, Beck spent more than 20 years as a full-time writer and producer at Pix11 News in New York City. She has been using her journalism skills to teach for the past 24 years. Beck has a doctorate in education leadership, a Master of Arts in school principal, a Master of Arts in corporate and organizational communication, and a Bachelor of Arts in journalism.

Photos Courtesy of April Vauss