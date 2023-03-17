Makers Month returns to South Orange’s library throughout March

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — March is Makers Month at the library and activities are scheduled all month long, for all ages and interests.
On Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m., local author Jamie Berry will do a reading from her middle-grade novel, “Hope Springs,” and make Jolly Rancher lollipops for students in grades 3-5.
On March 21, 23, 25, 27, 29 and 31, at 12 p.m., there will be lunchtime Bach concerts performed by Birgit Matzerath, a local pianist and teacher. The performances are part of Bach In the Subways, a grassroots movement to spread the joy of classical music and celebrate Bach’s birthday with free, open-to-everyone concerts. Visit bachinthesubways.org for more information.
On Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be indoor mini-golf, a scavenger hunt, a community crossword, paper airplanes and life-size LEGOS. On March 28, at 7 p.m., a book discussion group with an author visit will be held. This month’s selection is “The Family Outing,” by Jessi Hempel, who is scheduled to participate in the event.
