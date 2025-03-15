Man charged in assault spree

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of home invasion burglaries and sexual assaults in Irvington, according to a statement from Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Public Safety Director Tracey Bowers.

On Feb, 19, Kedwens Auguste was arrested following a joint investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Irvington Police Department.

Auguste faces multiple charges including first-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree attempted aggravated sexual assault, and fourth-degree attempted criminal sexual contact stemming from incidents that occurred on Feb. 16 and Feb. 18.

Detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, in collaboration with investigators from the Township of Irvington, analyzed surveillance footage that linked the incidents. Their investigation ultimately led to the identification of Auguste as a suspect in both cases.

Auguste was in custody last week at the Essex County Correctional Facility pending a pre-trial detention hearing. These allegations are merely accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.