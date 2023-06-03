Man wanted for shooting four is caught

IRVINGTON, NJ — An Irvington man wanted for shooting four people was one of 43 fugitives arrested in a multi-agency warrant sweep of Essex County.

“This warrant sweep was a collaboration between law enforcement agencies with a single and solitary purpose: To keep everyone safe and to ensure that justice is rendered in the nation, the state, and especially in Essex County,” said Acting Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens. “And with summer coming, it was important to remove as many violent offenders from the streets as possible. We got great results from this warrant sweep.”

Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Detectives Mitch McGuire noted that people who are charged with crimes don’t commonly turn themselves in, which is why warrant sweeps are imperative.

“Folks charged with serious crimes do their best to avoid encounters with law enforcement,” said McGuire. “So efforts like this – warrant sweeps – are pivotal in keeping our communities safe. It is imperative that we get these dangerous individuals off the street and that we keep our communities safe.”

As examples, McGuire cited two adults arrested on outstanding murder charges: Lavon Ford, 27, of Newark, and Antuane Gregory, 42, of Irvington.

Ford is charged with the April 12 fatal shooting of Frensly Bouquet, 27, a truck driver from Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, who was parked on the side of McCarter Highway, Newark.

Gregory is charged with shooting four people on Leslie Street in Newark on the night of April 15. Corey Beasley, 43, of Newark, was fatally shot, while the three other victims survived the shooting.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé noted that 21 of the fugitives arrested were from Newark, and he thanked the law enforcement agencies who participated in the sweep. In a typical year, added Fragé, more than half of the violent offenses in Newark occur between the months of May and September.

“These efforts today will help us mediate that,” he said. “We’re prepared to deal with the next couple of months, and we appreciate all the support from everybody.”

The ECPO, the Newark Police, the Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshal Service were the agencies that conducted the sweep, said Stephens, and he thanked other state and federal agencies.

Attending the conference were Newark Public Safety Director Fragé, United States Marshal’s Service District Sex Offender Coordinator Kevin R. Kamrowski, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel, ATF Newark Field Division Special Agent in Charge Bryan Miller, Essex County Sheriff’s Office Chief James Spango and Undersheriff Amir Jones.