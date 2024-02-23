Maplewood Committee, mayor ask protestors to be respectful

MAPLEWOOD — The mayor and township committee are asking participants in public protests to refrain from engaging in hate speech or behavior that targets any specific group.

“Recently, some protestors, who are exercising their First Amendment right to free speech have used language that is hurtful and unnerving to many of our neighbors,” the township leaders said in a joint statement. “We urge all participants in public protests to refrain from engaging in hate speech or discriminatory behavior targeting any group, including our Jewish and Muslim community members.”

The statement followed two Sunday protests in Maplewood. The first, a pro-Palestine rally in Ricalton Square on Feb. 4 that was met with a counter protest by supporters of Israel, who stationed themselves across the street. The two sides exchanged chants and heated words flew across the street, where police were stationed to keep traffic flowing and the event peaceful.

At one point, demonstrators on the Palestinian side were heard yelling “from the river to the sea,” a controversial slogan that many Jews believe calls for Israel’s destruction while Palestinians say it’s a call for peace and equality.

A second protest was held on Sunday, Feb. 11 when about 38 supporters of the Palestinians marched from town hall to Ricalton Square, chanting, waving flags and holding signs.

On Sunday, Feb. 18, a pro-Palestine rally was held in front of the township municipal building on Valley Street while a pro-Israel rally was held in Ricalton Square in Maplewood village.

“We are mindful of the close connections community members of many faiths have with Israel and Palestine,” the statement said. “We can publicly protest against the war and express our anger or support for one side or another, but we must not use phrases or words that will hurt or frighten those on the other side of the issue causing them to feel unsafe in their own town. Maplewood needs to be a safe space to disagree. We do not and will never accept bullying, harassment, discrimination and bias of any kind in our community.”

The statement went on to say that local residents and outside actors inciting vitriol amongst neighbors has been documented here and across the country.

“Let’s not buy into the social discord narrative that is gripping our nation. We are Maplewood, home to all. We must be a safe space in these turbulent times.”

The statement was signed by Mayor Nancy Adams, Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe, Committee Member Dean Dafis, Committee Member Victor DeLuca and Committee Member Deborah Engel.

“There have been residents who have been hurt by the language used in recent public rallies and protests,” Adams said. “We value the First Amendment, but at the same time we encourage civility and respect too.”