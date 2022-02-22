Maplewood exceeds donor challenge for new library

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Library Foundation has reported that, in a few short weeks, hundreds of generous Maplewoodians pitched in to meet an anonymous matching grant of $50,000, according to a Feb. 16 press release. Maplewood Memorial Library is moving forward with plans to build a library for the 21st century, while remaining committed to providing excellent service to the community.

The Maplewood Library project, “Writing a New Story: A Library for the 21st Century,” includes a total reconstruction of the building, with a ground-level main entrance, enhanced technology, more meeting and program spaces, and an expanded collection. Centrally located elevators and restrooms will ensure accessibility for all patrons. A local history room and makerspace will be added, and the building will feature an outdoor reading terrace and easy access to Memorial Park. The children’s room will feature a new program space and a craft area. The project, slated to break ground in early 2022, is anticipated to take 18 months.

According to the library foundation, the donations from the community were particularly heartening, as residents from every part of town inundated the library with donations of every size.

Not only did folks meet the $50,000 challenge — they exceeded it, raising $70,933.94. This brings the challenge total to $120,933.94.

“We are all so grateful to the generous family who initiated this fundraising challenge and want to thank all who contributed to the challenge and the townwide appeal by donating to the ‘Writing a New Story’ campaign in 2021,” the press release read. “The foundation accounts now total roughly $1,500,000 toward our $2,000,000 goal.”