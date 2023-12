A big crowd gathered at Ricalton Square in Maplewood village Saturday evening, Dec. 2, for the annual Christmas tree lighting. The event included the singing of holiday songs, a visit from Santa Claus and the reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.’ There was a slight snafu when the lights didn’t come on at the conclusion of the countdown but, after a couple of tries, the tree lit up, well, like a Christmas tree. See more pictures, Page 5.

