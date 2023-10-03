Maplewood pro wins top NJPGA honor

The New Jersey Section of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America has announced its 2023 annual award recipients, led by Robin Curtis, assistant golf professional at Maplewood Country Club, who was named 2023 NJPGA Golf Professional of the Year, the highest honor for a PGA Professional within the Section.

Curtis was elected to PGA Membership in 1998 and has served as an assistant golf professional at Spring Brook Country Club, Crestmont Country Club, Mountain Ridge Country Club, Montclair Golf Club and most recently Maplewood Country Club.

In addition to her work at these facilities, Curtis was the first female to be appointed onto the PGA of America Rules Committee where she continues to serve today.

Curtis is joined by an esteemed list of PGA Professionals who were selected as 2023 NJPGA Special Awards winners thanks in part to their extraordinary efforts during the 2023 season. The New Jersey PGA plans to recognize the award recipients at NJPGA Fall Meeting on Monday, October 30th at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club and, in conjunction with the New Jersey State Golf Association, on Thursday, Oct. 26th at the Celebration of Golf at Canoe Brook Country Club.

2023 NJPGA Special Award Winners:

Golf Professional of the Year: Robin Curtis, Maplewood Country Club, Maplewood;

Assistant Golf Professional of the Year: Garrett Carpenter, Canoe Brook Country Club, Summit.

Teacher of the Year: Matt Wilson, Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield.

Club of the Year: Hollywood Golf Club, Deal.

Bill Strausbaugh Award: Ryan Fountaine, Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield.

Professional Development Award: Jason Fiore, Green Brook Country Club, Caldwell.

Merchandiser of the Year (Private): Tyler Teynor, Metedeconk National Golf Club, Jackson.

Merchandiser of the Year (Public): Rylee Plitz, Eagle Ridge Golf Club, Lakewood.

Player Development Award: Christine Reuss, Canoe Brook Country Club, Summit.

Youth Player Development Award: Louis Hampton, Jumping Brook Country Club, Tinton Falls.

Patriot Award: Brian Mackey, North Jersey Country Club, Wayne.

Deacon Palmer Award: Tom Flatt, Edgewood Country Club, Rivervale.

Salesperson of the Year: Rich Mosel, Golf Max.