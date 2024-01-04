Mayor cancels planned Palestinian flag raising at town hall despite objections from two on council

WEST ORANGE — A Palestinian flag raising and cultural celebration scheduled to take place outside town hall on Friday was canceled by Mayor Susan McCartney, a decision that is being protested by the council president.

“Unforeseen challenges have arisen, making it unfeasible to proceed with the Palestine Flag raising event as planned for Town Hall on Jan. 5,” McCartney said in a statement. “As mayor, I must act on behalf of all West Orange residents. In fulfilling that sworn duty, I have decided this decision is in the best overall interest of the community. While the decision brings deep disappointment, it is driven by a commitment to prioritize the safety of the broader community.”

The theme of the planned event was “Palestinian Joy is Resistance” and it was expected to begin at 4 p.m. in front of the municipal building located at 66 Main St.

McCartney did not return a call or email seeking comment and information about the event but township spokesman Joseph Fagan said that groups and organizations often request permission to hold this type of event.

This year the township has hosted flag raisings for Indian Independence Day, Ethiopia and Eritrea, Ireland, Italy, the Dominican Republic and Hispanic Heritage month and Israel’s independence day.

“Typically, what will happen with any group that wants to have a flag raising at town hall, they submit an application,” Fagan said. “The township doesn’t supply the flag. It does supply tables and chairs and the sound system.”

This would have been the first time a Palestinian flag raising was held at town hall, according to Fagan, who said that the town has a sizable population of Palestinians who approached the township and went through the permit process.

Typically, at each flag raising there is a police presence, Fagan said.

Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ has a large facility and presence in West Orange. A spokesperson for the organization said they were aware of the event and had expressed concerns about it to township officials.

“We certainly understand that the town is trying to embrace diversity of opinion and allow other people to celebrate their flag and their culture,” said Linda Scherzer, director of the Jewish Community Relations Council, Jewish Federation Of Greater MetroWest. “The Palestinian flag is being raised in the middle of a very difficult war. This is a very charged time for us in this country and for our friends and family in Israel.”

McCartney announced the cancellation in a statement released on Dec. 29. A statement from Council President Bill Rutherford and Councilwoman Asmeret Ghebremicael was released on Jan. 1, saying they opposed the cancellation and seemed to question whether McCartney had the right to unilaterally cancel the event.

“Further the reasoning behind the cancellation woefully lacks credibility,” the statement said. “We believe in the right to peacefully assemble and expect and believe our township has the heart, patience, and tolerance to do exactly that. We’ve done it before, we can do it again.”

The statement went on to say that the council should be focused on helping to bridge the gaps between communities in West Orange.

“Honoring the voices of our neighbors who feel ignored is one way to begin that process,” it said. “We recognize there are no easy solutions but foregoing the right to assemble simply makes the matter worse.”

The statement said that “all elected officials stood in solidarity with the Jewish community after the horrendous Oct. 7th attacks, making statements of support for our Jewish friends and neighbors, and reaching out in a myriad of ways, including being present at events meant to honor the slain and encourage the immediate release of hostages.”

“Just as we have shown strong support for this vital part of our community, we are committed to stand with Palestinian neighbors and friends, and all people of West Orange who want to raise the Palestinian flag. The flag raising ceremony was intended to break the silence of local elected officials on this matter and to celebrate our Palestinian residents’ culture with food, music and dance while remembering the many innocent victims in the Israeli – Hamas conflict,” the statement said.

The statement further said that Ghebremicael and Rutherford are committed to that event occurring as planned on Jan. 5th at 4 p.m. in front of town hall.

Scherzer said holding a Palestinian flag raising outside town hall, however unintentional, supports a one sided call for an Israeli ceasefire.

“It sends a message that undermines Israel’s right to eliminate the terrorist threat on its border,” Scherzer said.

That message is also in conflict with U.S. foreign policy and the Biden administration’s support of an ally’s right to self defense, she said.

“We have been deeply grateful to the mayor and town council for allowing the Jewish and pro- Israel community in West Orange to celebrate Israel’s independence and anniversary two years in a row,” Scherzer said, adding that her organization acknowledges constitutionally protected free speech and they value their relationships with elected officials but they are “deeply concerned” about the raising of the Palestine flag during a time of war.

“Furthermore, the Palestinian flag doesn’t yet represent a country; it represents a people whose elected government in Gaza was responsible for the massacre of 1,200 Israelis and the abduction of 240 others.”