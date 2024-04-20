Mayor gives state of city speech

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE — Mayor Ted. R Green gave the 2024 State of the City address on Thursday, April 11 in the Cicely L. Tyson Performing Arts Center on Winans Street.

More than 200 people attended the event that included music from a Cicely Tyson school choir, an invocation from Rev. J. Jamal Pearson, the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the national anthem by Tyson sixth grader Cassidy Gonzalez. Sign language interpreters were on stage throughout to translate the proceedings.

The choir sang “Lift Every Voice” and “I know I Can Change” and received rousing applause and a standing ovation.

Pearson, who is also the director of Recreation and Cultural Affairs for the city, called for God’s blessing on the event, the mayor, the city’s government, employees and all

who live and do business in the city.

“We ask God that you will bless this occasion,” Pearson said. “Bless every citizen of this city.”

Notable members of the audience were announced including Assemblyman Michael Venezia, Senator Britnee N. Timberlake, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss, Orange Mayor Dwayne D. Warren and East Orange Superintendent of Schools AbdulSaleem Hasan. All 10 members of the council were also announced.

A video, voiced by the mayor, highlighted various improvements and developments going on around the city. The video included an appearance from Naughty by Nature’s Anthony Shawn Criss, known professionally as Treach and Keir Lamont Gist, professionally known as KayGee. The hip hop pioneers and East Orange natives talked about the parks in town and the redevelopment of Oval Park, which is underway. The new basketball courts at Oval Park will be named in honor of Naughty by Nature, who played in that park while they were growing up.

The mayor was introduced by his grandson, Cameron Jones, who is a fourth grader at the Tyson elementary school.

“He’s doing an outstanding job as mayor of our great city,” Jones said. “And as a kid, I have to say, have you seen these parks.”

After thanking his grandson for the introduction and family and friends in attendance, Green gave the main address, which had a strong emphasis on building for the youth in the community, but also highlighted development, public safety, green initiatives and seniors.

“We are building bridges here for our children and the future of East Orange,” Green said. “When we walk on this platform, we never forget the young people.”

Among the highlights of the speech:

• A proposed $184 million budget for 2024 with no municipal tax increase.

• Repairs are underway at three firehouses and ground will soon be broken on a new state of the art headquarters at 468 Main St.

• The police department has seen a 4 % drop in all crime, a 33 % drop in violent crime and a 67 % dip in gun-related crimes during Green’s tenure as mayor.

• Numerous redevelopment projects were completed in the last year including The Berwyn-Grande on Berwyn Street; The Modern at Grove on South Grove Street; the East Orange Housing Authority’s Ted R. Green Halsted Plaza on Halstead Street; The East Orange Housing Authority’s Eaton Place Townhouses on Eaton Place; Sierra House on Greenwood Avenue; The Station On William Street; and Polaris American in the Teen Streets.

• There are development projects in the works totalling $2.5 billion.

• Several new businesses have just opened or will open soon including Bacchanal Junction on North Arlington Place; 134 Evergreen on Evergreen Place; G&G Caribbean Restaurant on Main Street; Bellyfull Restaurant on Main Street; Montclair Brewery on Springdale Avenue; Sihana Diner on South Harrison Street and Gallery at the Ave

on South Harrison Street.

• The Mayor’s Office of Employment and Training launched a free commercial drone training program; 25 residents participated and passed the FAA Exam to become certified.

• The Department of Health and Human Services is using more than $5 million in grant funds for the Lead Hazard Control And Healthy Homes Remediation Program.

• The East Orange Public Library is undergoing a $2 million renovation.

• The East Orange Senior Volunteer Corp. received a grant to bridge gaps between seniors and youth ages 12 to 15. Among the activities funded are trips for the groups to a Jay Z exhibit and a trip to NJPAC to see Neil Degrasse Tyson.