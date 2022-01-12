Mayor Green provides East Orange residents with COVID-19 update

EAST ORANGE, NJ — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, East Orange Mayor Ted Green gave a COVID-19 update report on Thursday, Dec. 30, via Facebook Live. Recognizing that residents have gathered with friends and family during the holiday season, Green reminded them to continue to wear masks and practice safety measures to protect themselves against the fast-spreading omicron variant.

According to Green, as of Dec. 30, East Orange confirmed 11,715 positive cases — 477 new cases since the previous day. In total, East Orange has had 341 confirmed deaths.

In Essex County, there had been 133,860 positive cases and 2,902 confirmed deaths. In New Jersey, the total number of positive cases is more than 1,316,312, with 26,151 resulting in confirmed deaths.

“We’re still in the midst of this variant, and it’s spreading very easily and our numbers are still rising rapidly, so let’s be careful,” Green said during his report. “Last Wednesday, I implemented a mask mandate here in the city of East Orange, so if you go into any public building in the city, you have to have your mask on. Be careful and wear your mask. Also, on Jan. 1, we’ll be hosting our testing site here in East Orange at 90 Halstead St. The testing site is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and we also have free parking. To avoid any delays or any setbacks, call or go online and register.

“Our goal is to test 1,000 people daily and make sure the turnaround time of the results should be within 24 hours,” he continued. “Again, this is starting Jan. 1. I know it’s New Year’s Day, but this virus doesn’t ever take off. It doesn’t have a date and time. It just continues to affect people, so we’re going to make sure that we do everything we can to fight against this virus. I just want to remind you also, in terms of our hotline, if you see anyone out there that’s not abiding by the rules or not doing what they’re supposed to be doing, in terms of the mask mandate, feel free to call the East Orange Police Department Hotline at 973-266-5041. Call that number if you have to. We don’t want anyone getting into any altercations.”

Green detailed additional locations in East Orange for residents to be tested.

“Each and every day, you’re seeing it on the news — CNN and News 12 — all over. Our numbers are constantly going up,” Green said. “People are still getting sick, being hospitalized and people are still dying from this virus. Let’s do our part. There are a couple of locations right here in the city of East Orange that also are testing sites. East Orange General Hospital at 973-266-8460. Also, East Orange Primary Care Center, 444 William St., at 973-675-1900 and Salerno Medical Associates, 613 Park Ave., at 973-672-8573. An additional number residents can contact the Health Department at is 973-266-5480. If you need any help when it comes to the Health Department, feel free to call.”