Memorial Day Mass to be celebrated at East Orange cemetery

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, and auxiliary bishops and archdiocesan priests, will celebrate Memorial DayMasses at seven cemeteries throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union counties.

The Memorial Day Masses on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. will honor the memory of fallen heroes, acknowledge the service of veterans and active-duty military personnel, and include prayers for all those interred in archdiocesan cemeteries and mausoleums, according to a press release from the dioceses.

Active military personnel and veterans are encouraged to participate in the Memorial Day Masses by carrying wreaths or candles, serving as lectors or gift presenters, or reciting intercessions, the release said.

Mass locations and celebrants include:

• Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin;

• Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, Most Reverend Manuel A. Cruz;

• Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, Most Reverend Michael A. Saporito;.

• St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia, Most Reverend Elias R. Lorenzo;

• Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City, Most Reverend Gregory J. Studerus;

• Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, Very Reverend John J. Chadwick;

• Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Orange, Rev. Philip J. Waters..

Gate of Heaven and Maryrest cemeteries will celebrate Memorial Day Mass inside their mausoleum chapels. The other Masses will be held outdoors under large canopy tents, rain or shine, with seating provided.

Visit www.rcancem.org/memorial-day-mass for more information and location details.