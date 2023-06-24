Men do some cooking to raise scholarship funds

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange African Heritage Organization (WOAHO) held its annual Holcomb Scholarship Fundraiser called “Men Who Cook” on June 11.

The event raises money and provides scholarships to college bound West Orange High School students.

Dr. Ansley LaMar of the New Jersey City University Department of Psychology, was the keynote speaker and hundreds turned out for the event in which residents prepare and serve their signature dishes.

Master of Ceremony Brent Draper Scott thanked patrons for 17 years of supporting the fundraiser and said that since 2006 the WOAHO has raised about $250,000 for the Holcomb Scholarship fund through the Men Who Cook and the Denim and Diamonds fundraisers it holds. Among the cooks and dishes served were:

Kevin Dufresne brought an appetizer; warm vegan sausage, vegan cheese and tofu on a rice cracker.

Former Councilman Joe Krakoviak prepared a delicious Polish-American sausage meal with potatoes.

Councilman Bill Rutherford prepared BBQ Wings.

WOHS Teacher Peter Tourain showed off his Romanian roots with a Baklava dessert.

Derrick Moses made beef spareribs.

Al Hughes prepared a green salad while Michael Fleming made broccoli salad.

Brett Massingale and at least three others demonstrated the versatility of mac and cheese.

Brent Draper Scott made scotch eggs, which is a hard boiled egg wrapped in sausage, dipped in breadcrumbs and air fried.

“I liked scotch eggs from the time I tried them as a college student in Vermont,” Scott said. “Since then, I had my DNA tested and learned that I’m 10% Scottish. Turns out, it’s a natural homecoming for me.”

In his closing remarks, Scott invited attendees to the screening of “Heroes Among Us” a documentary on the founding of the West Orange African Heritage Organization. Luna Stage will show the film Saturday June 17th at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.