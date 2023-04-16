Moon ritual is a chance to look inward, grow

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The moon was full, pink and in Libra; the perfect time to look inward and reflect.

That’s what Jill Cohen, owner of Elevated by the Cannaboss Lady dispensary, told the dozen women who gathered for a full moon ritual on Thursday, April 6.

“It is the first full moon of Spring, just after the equinox,” Cohen said, before describing crystals used to create a ceremonial experience. “We have the moon stone to transition into an intuitive mind and be more aware of our emotions, selenite removes negativity and gives you permission to go inward. Rose quartz for love, harmony, balance and unconditional love.”

After discussing the meaning of the event, Cohen led a reading.

“A moon circle is a sisterhood of like-minded women joining forces and effort to embrace their divine truth and share in healing and transformation,” Cohen said. “Together we create a warm and inviting environment that allows us to journey into the depths of our core and let our spirits free. Here, there is no judgment but rather an empowering experience to connect within ourselves and each other on a deeper level.”

Cohen also discussed the importance of building a community that uplifts and supports one another, which she has created for herself and others through this monthly ritual.

“It is an honor to be a part of a sacred sisterhood that embraces without unwavering love as we heal and rise together,” Cohen said.

Cohen then explained how her readings are inspired by the works and words of holistic healers and astrologists that she has studied and researched throughout the years.

“My readings are a compilation of work from astrologists and healers,” Cohen said. “The pink moon is a nod to the bountiful blooming flowers and trees that the weather brings,” Cohen said. “The pink moon gets its name from a hot pink wildflower called ‘phlox subulata’ that grows in a thick mat of vibrant foliage commonly referred to as ‘creeping phlox’, or pink moss.”

The ritual became a time of reflection for those in attendance.

“This moon is to review our relationships with others and decide if they are limiting or supporting us,” Cohen said. “It is a time to encourage others to find their life’s journey and determine how to walk our individual paths together.”

The ritual was also an opportunity to let go of past harms, bad behaviors and individuals who do not benefit you for those attending.

“In order for everyone to feel that their mission is honored, supported and respected, there needs to be compromise, conscious listening and a willingness to let go,” Cohen said. We take on other people’s energy, emotions and thoughts when we are around them because energy is contagious. When we allow others to affect our energy, emotions and thoughts, we lose control of our peace.”

Sasha Greer discussed how your relationship with yourself influences the people you attract and the relationships that you develop with them.

“The relationship that you have with yourself determines the relationships that you have with everyone else around you,” Greer said. “We invite others to love and treat us the exact same way that we treat ourselves. If we are not honoring how we feel or being patient and compassionate with ourselves, there is no way that we can give grace to others.”

Greer also discussed the power of self-autonomy and the need to assess where you are in life and who you are affecting with your path in life.

“Instead of blaming someone else and giving your power away, you take your power back when you ask yourself where am I in my own way,” Greer said.

After the reading and preparation for the ritual was completed, Greer led the group in a cleansing meditation using Tibetan sound bowls. After the meditation completed, Cohen led the group in a journaling session by asking the attendants four questions to reflect on.

“The first question is what are things that you need to accept about yourself to receive love?” Cohen said. “The second question is what does a healthy relationship look like to you? The third question is what are things that emotionally trigger you? The last question is what helps you set and uphold clear boundaries?”

After the full moon ritual was completed, attendants had the option to have either a solo guided reiki meditation led by Greer, a tarot card reading led by guest Alexandra Drouhet, or both.