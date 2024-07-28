Moving the township forward

Recently reelected Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley plans to focus on redevelopment and increasing ties with local businesses while First Vice President October Hudley looks forward to helping residents with local issues during the term for which she was just reelected.

Beasley said she plans on continuing to move redevelopment forward in Irvington. “Aside from buildings, we want to focus on single family homes as well,” she said.

“Family atmosphere. We always strive to have homes to raise families in. It’s beautiful when you move into a house. You have family over; backyards.”

A mother of four and a grandmother of six, Beasley currently works at the Department of Policy, Planning, and Redevelopment in East Orange. She attended Katherine Gibbs Business School and Essex County College where she majored in criminal justice. She is the daughter of D. Bilal Beasley and A. Baseemah Beasley, who were both involved in local government.

During her tenure on the council, Beasley has served on the Housing and Redevelopment, Recreation, Sanitation/Quality of Life, Grants Review, Finance, Legal, ABC, Human Resources and Towing Committees.

She also plans to focus on providing affordable homes and buildings to bring in business and new jobs.

“I’m really strong with fostering great relationships with our business community,” she said. “We’re working together to build stronger relationships with businesses in Irvington.”

Beasley also intends on keeping young people engaged and focused with youth training programs and athletic programs.

“They are our future,” she said. “I want to keep it going forward.”

She finds it easy because she said her council colleagues all have the same dynamics. “We want to see Irvington thrive, grow,” she said. “A place where people can work, eat, entertain, and raise their families.”

Beasley’s mom and dad lived in Newark and moved to Irvington when she was in the third grade. She went to Irvington High School and now her grandchildren are in Irvington public schools.

“We are generations of our families that grew up in Irvington,” she said. “I plan on being here a long time.”

Beasley made her way onto the council on April 22, 2019, when she was appointed to fill a vacancy in the South Ward left by the passing of Sandra R. Jones. At a special election on Nov. 5, 2019, she was elected to serve the remainder of the term, which expired on June 30, 2020.

On May 12, 2020, she was re-elected South Ward council member for a four-year term and due to COVID-19 she took her oath of office virtually on July 1, 2020. On Sept. 12, 2022, she was unanimously appointed by her council colleagues to serve as their council president.

Beasley was re-elected to serve a four-year term on May 14, and took her oath of office for this term on July 1 surrounded by her family at the Council’s Inauguration and Reorganization Meeting.

Hudley was first elected May 13, 2014, and sworn in as council member at-large on July 1, 2014. On May 8, 2018, she was re-elected to the position of council member at-large. On Oct. 15, 2019, Hudley was appointed to serve as first vice president. On May 10, 2022, she was re-elected council member at-large and took her oath for the four-year term on July 1, 2022, and during that Inauguration and Reorganization Meeting she was reappointed by her council colleagues to again serve as council first vice president. On May 14, Hudley was again elected to serve a four-year term as East Ward council member by her East Ward constituents.

On Monday, July 1, Hudley took her Oath of Office for this term surrounded by her family at the Municipal Council’s Inauguration and Reorganization Meeting. During this meeting she was again unanimously appointed by her council colleagues to serve as council first vice president.

“I consider the East Ward a goldmine, rich in resources, and opportunities for all,” she said. “There is a lot of re-development currently and upcoming in the East Ward. The location is only minutes aways from New York City and the airport. The schools provide high quality STEAM programs to build our community one student at a time.

There is a beautiful senior development with a team of employers who provide resources and activities to keep our wonderful seniors active and engaged. Neighborhood Improvement Corporation located in the East Ward, provides an array of services for those in need.”