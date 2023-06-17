Mt. Pleasant students get Giant reward

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Students from Mount Pleasant Elementary School in West Orange were among the students at MetLife Stadium who were rewarded by the New York Giants and the American Dairy Association for their commitment to health and wellness at school.

About 75 students from local New Jersey schools were in attendance, including students from Mount Pleasant Elementary School in West Orange and University Middle School in Irvington.

The students learned about milk production from a dairy farmer, participated in football drills and yoga, according to a press release about the event, which also said there were healthy snacks and a check presentation.

Former Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks was among those at the event, helping out with the drills.