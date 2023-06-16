Music, a movie and a Sloppy Joe eating contest on July 1 in S. Orange

SOUTH ORANGE — A party is planned for the Saturday before the Fourth of July in Meadowlands Park that will include live music by a local orchestra, a Sloppy Joe eating contest and the viewing of a classic movie.

“This will be our first large-scale event on Floods Hill,” said Matt Glass, chair of the three-year-old Meadowland Park Conservancy. “And the goal is to celebrate assets we already have in South Orange.”

The Conservancy is partnering with South Orange Village to bring the family friendly event to Flood’s Hill, which is part of Meadowlands Park, starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.

The South Orange Symphony Orchestra will be performing Americana favorites, the movie “1776” will be shown and there will be the return of the Sloppy Joe eating contest.

Before the Pandemic, South Orange Downtown held a Play Day in the village where the streets were blocked off and various activities for kids were set up. Among the activities was a Sloppy Joe Eating contest sponsored by the Town Hall Deli of South Orange. Play Day has not returned but the Conservancy thought it would be fun to bring back the Sloppy Joe contest, Glass said.

The Conservancy suggests bringing blankets and lawn chairs to the event that will also include food trucks, kids’ games run by the South Mountain YMCA and a community art project.

“Now that the Meadowlands Conservancy is in its third year, we think it’s time for us to have our own event,” Glass said.

The Conservancy is a non-profit founded and run by volunteers.

“Our mantra is that it’s a park for all people and a park for all seasons,” Glass said. “It’s the physical center of the town, it is the heart of the town. Our goal is not only to improve the park physically but also that people come to enjoy the park.”

Anyone interested in participating in the Town Hall Deli Sloppy Joe Eating Contest should contact the deli by calling or texting 973-980-2775, or emailing TownHallDeli@gmail.com or stopping by the deli at 71 First St. in South Orange.

The Conservancy is also looking for volunteers. Anyone that is interested should email meadowlandparkso@gmail.com.

The July 1 event is free. There will be some fundraising at the event, including merchandise for sale and the organization hopes to get new members to sign up.

Members, including new members who sign up the day of the event, get priority seating up close to the movie and music. Membership costs begin at $45.