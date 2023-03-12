Musical explores injustice, antisemitism

By Debbie L. Hochberg, Correspondent

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The musical “Parade” now playing at the Maurice Levin Theater at the JCC in West Orange, tells the true, heart-wrenching story of a Jewish man living in Atlanta in 1913, who was wrongfully convicted of murdering a 13-year-old girl.

Sadly, this story shows how easy it is for injustice to prevail and is extremely relevant now, as antisemitism is rampant in this country and around the world.

“Parade” stars David R. Gordon as Leo Frank, a Jewish man from Brooklyn who came to Atlanta to run a pencil factory and is married to a Jewish southern belle, Lucille Frank, played by West Orange resident and Broadway actress Megan McGinnis.

As a college-educated Jew, Leo Frank does not feel comfortable in Atlanta, which had more of a small southern town feel in the early 1900’s.

One night, the police arrive at Frank’s home and arrest him for the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl, Mary Phagan, played by Samantha Soybel, who had worked in the factory and whose corpse was found in the basement.

The security guard, Newt Lee, played by C. Mingo Long was also arrested, but the local, crooked, prosecutor, Hugh Dorsey, played by Peter Green, felt that so many Black men had already been hung, that he would go after the Jew instead.

After Frank is convicted of murder and sentenced to be executed, Lucille Frank embarks on a campaign to prove his innocence, contacting the governor of Georgia, played skillfully by Joseph Dellger, to implore him to look more deeply into the case. Dellger also plays the role of the judge.

The governor, questioning the way the trial was conducted, at Lucille Frank’s behest, does his own investigation and changes Frank’s sentence to life imprisonment. The community becomes outraged and Ku Klux Klan members remove him from the prison and hang him.

The story in this production of “Parade” with book by Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, and directed by Hunter Foster, is told through stellar acting and singing by this incredible cast. Keith Levenson conducts the rich and emotional score.

Premiering on Broadway in 1998, this musical won Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Original Score. “Parade” is also currently playing on Broadway.

The sets in this show by David Arsenault are simple, with American Flags hanging up and only tables and chairs for props – but it works and helps keep the focus on the story.

Another story running through this show is the love story between Frank and his wife Lucille Frank. As the show opens, we see Frank as a workaholic husband and his timid wife Lucille Frank feeling lonely and not appreciated.

As the story develops, and Lucille Frank rises to the occasion to fight for her husband, not only does Frank gain a newfound respect for her as a person, but Lucille Frank also realizes her own inner strength and fortitude.

Gordon and McGinnis draw us into this story, portraying their characters with a warmth and a love for each other which grows – and you can feel. When they sing, “This Isn’t Over” it gave me the chills – and from the audience’s reaction, I wasn’t the only one.

Kaleb Jenkins as Britt Craig is perfect for the role of the reporter who will do anything to get his story and R.J. Christian as ex-convict Jim Conley, one of the many people who lie to get Leo convicted, both give outstanding performances.

It is painful to watch this show as the prosecutor, skillfully played by Dorsey, brings witness after witness on the stand to lie. We guess – and eventually learn – that he has coached, bribed and/or paid them off to lie – to enable him to get his guilty verdict.

Knowing this is a true story, and bearing witness to an all-white good ol’ boys club of the south in the early 1900’s is simply horrifying.

Realizing this type of anti-semitism, racism and bigotry still exists today, makes it even worse.

The American Theater Group, a professional regional theater company is presenting “Parade” in the Maurice Levin Theater at the JCC Metrowest, 760 Northfield Ave., in West Orange through Saturday.

For tickets visit AmericanTheaterGroup.org.