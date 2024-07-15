Nassan’s Place founder is honored

Nadine Wright-Arbubakkr has been given a $25,000 Russ Berrie award, recognizing her work with an East Orange based non-profit that helps people with autism and their families in underserved areas.

Wright-Arbubakkr said she felt humbled and grateful to be included just among the nominees but to actually win was very special.

“I was truly honored to be nominated by my daughter, Nyia, and to actually receive it is something I will cherish,” Wright-Arbubakkr said. “It’s one of the most exciting opportunities I’ve had to date.”

The Russ Berrie Making a Difference Award has been recognizing New Jersey changemakers for almost 30 years, according to a press release from the organization. Established by the late Russell Berrie and hosted by Ramapo College of New Jersey, the awards honor New Jersey residents whose outstanding community service and heroic acts have made a substantial impact on the lives

of others.

More than 400 people have been honored and $4.1 million in cash awarded since 1997, according to a press release from the organization.

“My father passionately believed that one person’s actions to better the lives of others could inspire people to take similar action,” said Scott Berrie, vice president of the Board of Trustees of The Russell Berrie Foundation, the Teaneck, NJ-based philanthropy that carries out Russ Berrie’s legacy and charitable giving vision.

“We have been truly blessed to commemorate his vision and spirit by celebrating more than 400 incredible individuals, representing every county in New Jersey. Their selflessness, resourcefulness, and the diversity of their backgrounds and endeavors have improved the lives of countless people in need throughout the state,” Scott Berrie said.

Wright-Arbubakkr understands the challenges faced by parents of children with autism spectrum disorder, particularly in under-resourced communities. The motto of Nassan’s Place is “We can’t stop the diagnosis, but we can help the families affected by it.”

When her son Nassan was diagnosed, Nadine struggled to find services and support in the East Orange/Newark/Irvington area so she created Nassan’s Place to fill that gap and provide accessible and affordable educational and recreational programs for children and families affected by autism in and around inner-city communities in New Jersey.

In the past 12 years, Nadine has touched the lives of thousands and is a sought-after speaker, advocate, and coach for families affected by autism. She received a $25,000 award.

South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo, who recently worked with Wright-Arbubakr on a fundraising basketball game, said the organization has proved invaluable to his department when it comes to situations involving autistic people.

Nassans Place is based in East Orange but serves children from all over. In addition to helping with autism related issues, some families they work with

are also dealing with the challenges of food insecurity and homelessness.

“It’s overwhelming,” Wright-Arbubakkr said. “That’s why we have to get them help. We’ve got to do more as a community, state, country.”

The Russell Berrie Foundation was established in 1985 by Russell Berrie, an entrepreneur and philanthropist. He had a passion for giving that was grounded in his deep belief in humanity, the importance of touching the lives of ordinary people, the importance of strengthening the local community in New Jersey, and the power of using philanthropy to help achieve transformational change. The Russell Berrie Foundation seeks to continue Russ’ mission by providing significant support to strengthen New Jersey’s arts, cultural, and health care institutions, and celebrates everyday people who make a difference in the lives of others through the Russ Berrie Making a Difference Award.

“For people to appreciate the work and the sacrifices I’ve done means the world to me,” Wright-Arbubakkr said.

Two Irvington residents were among 13 people charged in connection with alleged schemes to defraud Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, and private health insurers.

The charges filed in federal court are part of the Department of Justice’s 2024 National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Selliniger of the District of New Jersey.

“It does not matter if you are a trafficker in a drug cartel or a corporate executive or medical professional employed by a health care company, if you profit from the unlawful distribution of controlled substances, you will be held accountable,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The Justice Department will bring to justice criminals who defraud Americans, steal from taxpayer-funded programs, and put people in danger for the sake of profits.”

Sellnger said the system is built on trust.

“Health care providers and others who take advantage of that system through fraud or illegal kickbacks reap unwarranted profits and undermine the system,” Sellinger said. “The cases announced today – part of a nationwide action against 193 defendants allegedly resulting in over $2.75 billion in alleged false billings, and the seizure of over $231 million in cash, luxury vehicles, gold and other assets – allege a variety of misconduct, but they all seek to hold accountable those who put profits over patients. Along with our law enforcement partners, this office is committed to safeguarding Medicare and the health care system from fraud and illegal kickback schemes.”

The charges are part of a strategically coordinated, two-week nationwide law enforcement action, Sellinger said.

The District of New Jersey worked with the department’s Criminal Division and other law enforcement organizations to investigate and prosecute the cases filed during the enforcement period.

“We will not tolerate fraud that preys on patients who need and deserve high quality health care,” said Christi A. Grimm, the Department of Health and Human Services inspector general.

“The hard work of the HHS-OIG team and our outstanding law enforcement partners makes today’s action possible.

We must protect taxpayer dollars and keep Americans safe from harms to their health, privacy, and financial well-being.”

Quinton Johnson, 52, and Damany Walker, 41, both of Irvington, were charged with eight others in the District of New Jersey with conspiracy to commit health care fraud in connection with a scheme to defraud the Amtrak health care plan, which resulted in a loss of more than $11 million to Amtrak.

The defendants were Amtrak employees and participants in the Amtrak health care plan who allowed their personal and insurance information, and in some cases that of their dependents, to be used for false and medically unnecessary billing in return for cash kickbacks and bribes paid by co-conspirator health care providers.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katherine M. Romano and Jessica R. Ecker of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

“We remain fully committed to bringing justice to those who steal from Amtrak’s resources, including these current and former Amtrak employees accused of defrauding Amtrak’s health care plans,” Amtrak’s Inspector General, Kevin H. Winters, said.

“The alleged actions by these employees and health care providers drained millions in Amtrak’s funds – resources ultimately provided by American taxpayers – and we hope these charges will serve as a deterrent for those considering engaging in such schemes.

Anyone who suspects or observes such fraud should report it to our investigators via our fraud, waste, and abuse hotline.”