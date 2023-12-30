National Action Network makes donation to Irvington shelter

The Irvington Chapter of the National Action Network recently made a donation to the Irvington Women’s Shelter.

October Hudley, president of the chapter, said this is the second time the organization has made a donation to the shelter. She said they reached out beforehand to find out what was most needed.

“They said twin size comforters and sheets and laundry items because they had just gotten new laundry facilities,” Hudley said. “Then I asked ‘what about the children?’ and she said they could use snacks. They always need snacks. So that’s how we decide what to go out and shop for.”

The Irvington Chapter of the National Action Network has about 40 members and an executive board that includes the Rev. Vince Taylor as vice president, Theresa Days Davis as secretary and Roxanne Sayers as treasurer. The National Action Network was founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton in 1991 in New York City.

“We encourage people to vote,” Hudley said of what the network does. “We understand how important voter rights are. We do a lot of voter registration with our community.”

The Irvington chapter also has a community food giveaway in the spring in conjunction with the Crazy Faith Riders, which consists of African American cowboys and cowgirls who come to the township for the event. “They bring their horses in and we meet over at Veterans Park,” Hudley said.