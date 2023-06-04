New apartment building opens by train station

ORANGE, NJ — A luxury apartment building has opened up next to the Orange Train Station.

“Move-ins are slated for the next couple of weeks,” said Adam Pasternack, president of Russo Property Management. “There’s still a couple of things that we need to complete. But we are actively showing it and signing leases.”

Russo Development’s Essex & Crane by Vermella building in the Main Street district offers studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, according to a press release from the developers.

Rents range from $1,600 to $2,000 for a studio, to the low $2,000s for a one-bedroom and the mid $3,000s for a two bedroom, Pasternak said. .

Residents have access to 23,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities including elevated outdoor terraces, grilling stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and private secure off-street parking, the release said.

All apartment homes in the 209-unit property located at 377 Crane St. have nine-foot ceilings, ample storage space and closets, in-home washer-dryers, and secure smart locks. Essex and Crane sits at the footsteps of the Orange Train Station, providing a short eight-minute trip to Newark and only a 30-minute train ride to midtown Manhattan.

“We are very excited to bring our signature Vermella brand with generous well-designed amenities, high-quality building finishes, and a unique lifestyle experience which includes plentiful resident events and activities to Orange’s thriving transit village,” Pasternack said.

In addition to being located directly adjacent to Orange’s NJ TRANSIT train station, Essex & Crane is just off Routes 280 and 21, the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.

For remote and hybrid working residents, the property offers over 2,000 square feet of private work areas, contemporary conference rooms for virtual meetings and a full-service convenience store option called Tulu which offers a variety of food choices and business service options.

“We have a pretty sizable coworking space with conference rooms,” Pasternack said. “Residents who work from home will have phenomenal wifi. They can work by themselves privately but also connect with other residents and bring guests to use the conference room.

We found that it is a really desirable amenity.”

Residents will also enjoy a robust residents’ events calendar created exclusively for this community appealing to all lifestyles.

The kitchens have energy efficient appliances complemented by custom cabinets, sleek black hardware, quartz countertops and modern backsplashes. Controlled access to the community will further bolster peace of mind both day and night in a bustling urban area.

Pasternack said people renting apartments or expressing interest in apartments tend to be young professionals, and people who grew up in the area and are looking to return plus renters from Newark, Harrison and Kearny, where rents have been going up.