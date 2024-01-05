New mayor says it will be a busy year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Maplewood Township Committee had its annual reorganization meeting on Monday, selecting Nancy Adams as mayor and announcing that the main library would reopen in September.

The meeting began with Assemblywoman Elect Garnett Hall leading the Pledge of Allegiance and Kari Capone singing and Bill Tally playing “The Star Spangled Banner” on the piano. The colors were presented by the Boy Scouts of Troop 60.

Committee Member Jamaine Cripe, who was later made deputy mayor, gave an invocation before Committee Member Vic DeLuca read a proclamation honoring the township attorney, Roger Desiderio, who is retiring from the position after 30 years.

DeLuca said that Desiderio had been a teacher and mentor to many over the years and had helped make dreams and expectations become reality.

“Roger has been a persistent advocate for Maplewood and its residents,” DeLuca said.

In his own remarks, Desiderio praised the people he had worked with and the township.

“Maplewood isn’t perfect but it sure as hell is better than everywhere else,” he said.

In addition to Desiderio, proclamations were also given to retiring Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, who was not present, and the Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy.

Deborah Lyons, chair of the Conservancy, thanked the committee and all of her organization’s volunteers and told the audience to “Go out and enjoy the park.”

DeLuca and Dean Dafis, who were both reelected in November, were sworn in and both made remarks.

“I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished in my first two terms on the Maplewood Committee,” said Dafis, who was sworn into his third term. Dafis has been serving as mayor for the last two years. “In 2024, I see countless opportunities to elevate Maplewood further.”

DeLuca, who was sworn in for his ninth term, said he loves the job and gives it all he can. DeLuca also pointed out that the township will have a woman as mayor and deputy mayor for the first time. He also noted that the township’s representatives in the state senate and assembly and U.S. Congress are also all women.

“I am motivated and energized and I hope you are too,” he said.

Adams, who was officially elected mayor after a unanimous vote by committee members, spoke about the honor and also gave a state of the township address.

“I want to assure each and every one of you that I will continue to work tirelessly for this town,” Adams said.

Among the highlights mentioned by Adams were the hiring of township administrator Patrick Wherry, hiring a new supervisor for the Department of Public Works and a new township attorney. She also mentioned how much progress had been made in the construction of the library.

“We are on track to open the library in 2024,” she said. DeLuca said the library will reopen by Labor Day. “The library will embrace our beautiful Memorial Park and allow people inside the building to see it while the view from the park will not be a big brick wall, but rather a lot of glass that will reflect the beautiful trees.”

Adams also cited crime statistics, pointing out that crime is down in most categories except for burglary and aggravated assault, which are up slightly.

She also cited the merging of the Maplewood and South Orange fire departments into the South Essex Fire Department. She said the department has responded to more than 5,000 calls, including 63 building fires.

Adams also cited the following achievements from 2023:

• More than 4.4 miles of roads were paved by the township with an additional two miles paved by PSEG after they had done underground work;

• Traffic calming work done around the township, including the stop signs now at the intersection of Jefferson and Maplewood avenues;

• More than 300 trees were planted in 2023;

• The change away from single stream recycling resulted in savings of more than $100,000;

• The gas powered leaf blower ban;

• A new master plan was approved.

“The state of the township is not only excellent, it is very busy,” she said.