Newark Public Schools takes giant stride to address food insecurity

NEWARK, NJ — GENYOUth, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to creating healthier school communities, announced March 7 the donation of school meal equipment, including a grab-and-go breakfast cart, a milk cooler and cooler bags, to Newark Public Schools. The equipment, which is being funded by PRWeek through GENYOUth’s End Student Hunger Fund in partnership with American Dairy Association North East, was unveiled at a special National School Breakfast Week celebration with New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton at the Newark School of Global Studies on Thursday, March 10.

Research supports what educators and school officials see every day in schools across the country: A well-nourished child who starts the day with breakfast is more likely to be at school, a better learner and willing to participate in the classroom. Since 2017, GENYOUth’s grab-and-go breakfast cart program has combated food insecurity within schools by donating more than 500 meal carts in American public schools.

“In our schools, we have experienced firsthand the positive impact that a healthy breakfast plays in the overall ability of our students to learn and achieve academic success,” Newark Superintendent of Schools Roger León said. “Grab-and-go breakfast carts help ensure that a nutritious start to the day is available for all students.”

The statistics surrounding food insecurity for children in Newark and New Jersey overall show that one in five New Jersey children live in poverty, and in Newark Public Schools, 80.4 percent of students qualify for free and reduced meals based on household income.

“Nationally, one in six children lives in food insecurity, and in school districts serving a higher percentage of black and Hispanic students, such as Newark, the number is closer to one in three. Schools are anchors of community nutrition, and we need to support them and provide the equipment they need to increase access and grow participation in the school meal program,” GENYOUth President and chief wellness officer Ann Marie Krautheim said.

“As a dairy farmer, I am thrilled to see Newark’s priority in fueling students each and every day with a balanced and healthy breakfast,” Mount Vernon dairy farmer Graham Ackerly said. “I take great pride in helping to produce a nutritious part of school meals — which includes milk, yogurt or cheese. Dairy farmers are committed to providing these healthy products that students enjoy and look forward to seeing how the addition of grab-and-go carts will make breakfast more accessible to more students throughout Newark.”

“I am proud to be a part of this community initiative in Newark,” New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton said. “As a professional football player, I am passionate about the role nutrition plays in shaping healthy lives, both on and off the field. So, I proudly support programs that make it easier for students to get a healthy breakfast and be more active, ultimately allowing them to reach their full potential.”