NFL player Ronnie Hickman Jr.’s foundation gives back to people of Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman Jr., a South Orange native who grew up playing for the Maplewood Packers Pop Warner team, understands the importance of giving back to the community.

Hickman’s foundation – Fourteen21 Cares – held a community event on Saturday, March 22, on Nye Avenue in Irvington.

The foundation collaborated with Irvington-based Family Ties, as they collected and donated hygiene products, such as soap, wash cloths, lotion, toothpaste, toothbrushes and socks for men, women and children, as well as provide hot meals.

Fourteen21 Cares is overseen by Hickman Jr.’s parents, Hanifah Crawley and Ronnie Hickman Sr.

Hickman Jr. completed his second year with the Browns. He signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of The Ohio State University, where he enjoyed an All-Big Ten career.

Fourteen21 Cares has done several community events, including a successful backpack giveaway for students who were getting ready for the new school year.

To contact the foundation, email fourteen21cares.com.

Photos Courtesy of Ashley “Smoke” Pierre and Hanifah Crawley