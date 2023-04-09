NJ Transit to takeover DeCamp bus routes into NYC

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ – NJ Transit will takeover bus service for DeCamp bus customers beginning Monday, April 10. NJ Transit will be modifying four existing bus routes during weekday peak periods only to/from Port Authority Bus Terminal. These routes will not entirely duplicate current DeCamp routes.

The plan includes extending four existing NJ Transit bus routes that will accommodate approximately 85% of current weekday DeCamp customers.

The remaining customers will largely be accommodated by leveraging existing bus, rail and light rail service, as well as local municipal bus shuttles in West Orange and Bloomfield. NJ Transit is also launching a comprehensive informational campaign to assist DeCamp customers in identifying their available alternatives.

“It is critical that NJ Transit provide safe and reliable transportation options for those who depend on it every day,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti.

“The loss of this bus route would have had a major impact on the lives of our residents, especially those who depend on it for reliable transportation to work, school, doctor’s appointments, and many other essential destinations,” said Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia. “I want to thank Executive Director Corbett for hearing the needs of our residents and responding by making this tremendous decision.”

DeCamp Bus Lines had announced last month that it will discontinue commuter services to and from New York City, effective April 7.

DeCamp Bus Lines, operating since 1870, is a family-owned transportation company based in Montclair, offering daily commuter and charter services. The company will continue to operate its charter, shuttle and casino services.

The company said that the number of riders it was transporting remains at 20% or below pre-pandemic levels, citing people working from home and telecommuting. The four modified NJ Transit routes will temporarily depart from Gate 208 at PABT. These bus routes will all depart from Gate 208 in the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The routes are as follows:

• 191D – Provides alternate service for DeCamp’s Route 66 customers in West Orange and Montclair. Morning Peak: First trip departs Mississippi Loop at 5:55 a.m.; Last trip departs Mississippi Loop at 8:25 a.m.

• Afternoon/Evening Peak to Mississippi Loop: First trip departs PABT at 4:15 p.m.; Last trip departs PABT at 7:45 p.m.. Trips will depart from Door 2.

• 192D – Provides alternate service for DeCamp’s Route 33 customers in Bloomfield.

• Morning Peak: First trip departs Broad and Liberty Streets at 5:50 a.m.; Last trip departs Broad and Liberty Streets at 8:50 a.m.

• Afternoon/Evening Peak to Broad and Liberty Streets.: First trip departs PABT at 4:15 p.m.; Last trip departs PABT at 8:00 p.m.. Trips will depart from Door 1.

• 195D – Provides alternate service for DeCamp’s Route 33 customers in West Caldwell, Caldwell and Verona.

• Morning Peak: First trip departs Kirkpatrick Lane in West Caldwell at 5:25 a.m.; Last trip departs Kirkpatrick Lane in West Caldwell at 8:25 a.m.

• Afternoon/Evening Peak to Kirkpatrick Lane: First trip departs PABT at 4:30 p.m.; Last trip departs PABT at 7:30 p.m. Trips will depart from Door 3.

• 199D – Provides alternate service for DeCamp’s Route 44 customers in Newark, Belleville, North Arlington and Lyndhurst.

• Morning Peak: First trip departs Heller Parkway and Mount Prospect Avenue at 5:38 a.m.; Last trip departs Heller Parkway and Mount Prospect Avenue at 8:38 a.m.

• Afternoon/Evening Peak to Heller Parkway and Mount Prospect Avenue: First trip departs PABT at 4:30 p.m.; Last trip departs PABT at 8:00 p.m. Trips will depart from Door 4.

Several locally elected officials have been working towards a solution for those commuters who had been using DeCamp. West Orange and Bloomfield were among the town’s impacted by the end of service.

Bloomfield had initially planned to expand its existing shuttle service beginning on April 10 but those plans have been dropped now that NJ Transit is involved.

State Sen. Richard J. Codey has proposed legislation that would create an appropriation of $60 million relief fund for private bus carriers. This would be similar to the Commuter and Transit Bus Private Carrier Pandemic Relief and Jobs Program in the State’s FY22 budget that appropriated $75 million.

Codey said his legislation represents the best and most realistic path forward to maintain private bus line service into and out of Manhattan. The bus lines have been decimated by ridership declines since the beginning of the pandemic. The relief fund would be administered through the state’s Economic Development Authority, Codey said.

“We have looked at this, heard from stakeholders and residents in affected communities and this is how we maintain affordable service,” Codey said. “DeCamp is quite possibly the first domino to fall and we cannot expect NJ Transit or anyone else to fill this void.”

Codey said losing DeCamp and other private carriers would affect towns acrossnorthern New Jersey — from losing jobs and affecting home prices to limiting access to employment, health care, education and entertainment in New York.

He stressed that “these are good jobs, union jobs — jobs that put the sons and daughters of drivers and mechanics through college. Our region needs these carriers. Our region needs these jobs. And our region needs affordable access to Manhattan.”

DeCamp has said its average ridership into and out of Manhattan has fallen from 6,500-7,000 before the pandemic to about 1,500 recently. DeCamp is one of about a dozen private carriers that operate their own routes into and out of New York. Other carriers contract with NJ Transit to operate agency routes.