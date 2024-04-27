Nurse battling cancer finds strength in community support

Marti Carlos, a devoted nurse at the Job Haines Home in Bloomfield, was stricken with a serious cancer diagnosis in January 2023 that turned his life upside down.

He was diagnosed with metastatic stage 4 cancer after an MRI showed a tumor on his lower spine. The diagnosis was a shock to him, his family, and his co-workers.

Carlos has been a devoted RN at Job Haines Home for the past five years. Job Haines is an assisted living facility. During the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic, he made sure the patients in the home’s sub-acute unit remained safe and well cared for with his trademark smile, comforting presence, and excellent nursing care.

“I had been dealing with progressively worsening back pain for months, to the point where I was having trouble walking and standing, but I forced myself to go to work,” said Carlos, who never complained to anyone about his discomfort or concerns as he sought medical attention.

Carlos had urgent surgery to remove the tumor, followed by a series of radiation treatments, as the advanced cancer had spread throughout his pelvic region and damaged his spine.

He remains on medication to control the cancer as he and his doctors monitor his condition and long-term prognosis.

Although the situation seemed very dim at the time, there is a silver lining to his story.

As soon as his Job Haines family heard about Carlos’s health crisis they jumped into action.

A friend and co-worker, Michelle Capistrano immediately set up a GoFundMe page to support Carlos during his treatment and recovery, to raise funds for Carlos’s significant out-of-pocket medical expenses and to ease his living expenses while he recuperated.

“Carlos was a true healthcare hero during the pandemic and he is a shining light for everyone at Job Haines,” said Capistrano. “We knew we had to support this frontline hero while he went through this very difficult time of his life.”

Carlos said the fundraising effort was unexpected but deeply appreciated.

“I told everyone that prayers would be enough, but the unexpected support and love poured in, and it truly touched my heart,” Carlos said. “It helped pay for my uncovered medical expenses, and with being out of work for a year, I had so much less stress about paying my living expenses.”

After more than 13 months since his life-changing medical crisis, he returned to work in early March on a part-time schedule as he regains his strength and mobility.

It took him more than five months before he could walk unassisted and today, Carlos said he’s back to walking and still doing physical therapy to build up his core strength.

“By the grace of God, the cancer is dormant and I’m back to work,” Carlos said. “I can never thank my Job Haines family and the surrounding community enough for all the love and financial support they gave me, along with all the prayers they sent my way. We are truly a family here and their care was an essential part of my recovery. I hope to pay this act of kindness forward one day soon.”