Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade planned for Oct. 8

The Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade, which is the largest Italian American event in Essex County, is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m.

The parade route starts at Belleville High School proceeds north on Franklin Avenue and ends at Nutley High School.

More than 3,000 spectators are expected to attend the parade that will have more than 800 participants and 50 plus entries, including marching bands, drill teams, antique automobiles, motorcycles, floats, flags, zeppole stands and representation from many local organizations.

The Belleville Chapter of UNICO and the Federation of Italian American Societies of New Jersey will hold their annual Columbus Day Flag Raising on Oct. 8, at 9 a.m. at Belleville Town Hall on Washington Avenue.

The Nutley Chapter of UNICO will hold their Annual Columbus Day Flag Raising at 11 a.m. at Nutley Town Hall, Chestnut St.

The Committee will present the 2023 Grand Marshal Award to Maria and Vincenzo Di Paolo of DiPaolo Bakery and Redwood Realty Inc. at the Gala Honoree Dinner on Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Nanina’s in the Park.

The awardees being honored in this year’s parade are:

• Lifetime Achievement; Elisabetta Calello

• Italian Heritage Award; Dennis A. Genuario

• Italian Business Leader Award; Renee Frescia Cahill

• Nutley Italian Man of the Year; Daniel A. Carnicella

• Nutley Italian Woman of the Year; Linda Monterosa

• Belleville Italian Man of the Year; Peter E. Caggiano

• Belleville Italian Woman of the Year; Frances H. Bacardi

• Renaissance Woman; Charla Macaluso

• Renaissance Men; Eric J. Lavin

• Community Excellence Award; Matthew Tyahla

The parade reviewing stand will be at Franklin Avenue at the Oval in Nutley. If you are interested in participating with your association, band or car in the parade, contact Bill Freda – 973-632-4367.