Nutley community donates a wealth of items to help Ukraine

NUTLEY, NJ — The Russian invasion into Ukraine has brought about devastating consequences for the country and its civilians. As the conflict continues to escalate, the Nutley Board of Commissioners is encouraging residents to support the Ukrainian people by supporting charities and relief efforts, and donating everyday essentials.

“We support Ukraine and those of Ukrainian descent that live among us and the surrounding communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the innocent people affected and we pray for a peaceful resolution,” Mayor Mauro G. Tucci said on March 7.

Taking this request to heart, the collection center set up at the township’s Department of Parks and Recreation was filled with essential items to help the Ukrainian people — in just a three-day timespan. The collection was spearheaded by the Ukrainian Orthodox Holy Ascension Cathedral in Clifton; the church has requested that future donations be money rather than items, as church volunteers already now have a lot of donations to sort through.

“We are incredibly proud of the efforts our community has made to support the people of the Ukraine,” Tucci said on March 10. “We have been receiving donations throughout the week and the room is filling up with supplies. The compassion and empathy our community shows for those in need never surprises me. It should make everyone in our township proud.”