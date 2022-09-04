Nutley Relay for Life returns to raise funds for cancer research

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — The world’s largest grassroots fundraising movement, Relay for Life mobilizes communities throughout the country to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and provide participants with an opportunity to fight back against cancer. Nutley once again held a communitywide Relay for Life event, on Friday night, Aug. 19, at Nutley’s Memorial Park.

“Relay for Life is not just an event. It has become a household name here in Nutley,” Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci said in a press statement prior to the event. “For 16 years our community has come together to raise not only needed funds but awareness on a disease that has affected so many of our family members, friends and acquaintances.”

Relay is an ongoing community initiative on behalf of the Nutley Parks & Recreation Department to raise awareness and funds to fight cancer. Since the event was started in 2007, Nutley has raised more than $1.4 million.

“I would like to congratulate Commissioner Tucci, the Parks & Recreation Department, and our many volunteers that have made our local Relay for Life such a successful event over many years,” Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli said in a press statement. “This yearly event is an evening for the community to unite, raise money for cancer research, celebrate survivors and remember those lost to this terrible disease.”

Relay is a team fundraising event in which team members take turns walking around Memorial Park, aka the Mud Hole, throughout the evening. Each team is asked to have a member on the track at all times, to signify that cancer never rests. Relay is a fun night for all ages, as each team sets up a themed campsite at the event and continues its fundraising efforts by collecting donations from the sale of food and goods, games, and activities.

The event kicked off by honoring everyone who has been affected by cancer and everyone who contributed to the success of this year’s Relay season. Survivors and caregivers were especially recognized. The luminaria ceremony represented everyone touched by cancer. Each light represented a life — a life taken by cancer, a survivor of cancer or a support for a person still fighting the disease.

“Each year this event exceeds our expectations and gets bigger and better,” Tucci said. “Our team has grown and expanded each and every year, and together we have made great things happen!”

Photos by David VanDeventer