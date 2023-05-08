Opening ceremony set for 56 unit building

IRVINGTON, NJ — A grand opening ceremony is planned for a 56-unit affordable apartment building on Chancellor Avenue.

The community, located at 722 Chancellor Ave., was developed through a partnership between The NRP Group and Adenah Bayoh, a Black female real estate developer and entrepreneur who manages a portfolio consisting of multifamily assets and fast-casual dining restaurants in New Jersey and Brooklyn, N.Y.

The five-story, 56-unit mid-rise building offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom residential units with parking for residents earning at or below 60 percent of the area median income, according to a press release from the NRP Group.

Five of the units are reserved for residents with special needs, who receive supportive services from the YMCA of Greater Newark.

The building is located on two major Irvington roadways, Chancellor and Union Avenues. An NJ Transit bus stop is located directly outside the community; access to the Garden State Parkway is only minutes away, providing a gateway to New York City and other neighboring metros.

The building is in a designated Redevelopment Area, Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) and Smart Growth Area, the release said..

Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss, Jonathan Gertman, senior vice president of development at NRP Group and Adenah Bayoh, founder of Adenah Bayoh & Cos. are expected to be at the ceremony on Friday, May 5, at 11:30 a.m.

The NRP Group is a developer, owner, builder, and manager of multifamily housing with a mission to create exceptional rental housing communities for individuals and families, regardless of income. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has developed more than 50,000 apartment homes and currently manages over 25,000 residential units, the release said.

The NRP Group is a winner of the National Association of Home Builders Multifamily Pillars of the Industry award for “Builder of the Year,” and a four-time recipient of the same award for “Development Firm of the Year.”