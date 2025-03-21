Orange councilman accused of pulling gun on tow truck driver

City of Orange Township Councilman Kerry Coley Jr. is accused of attempting to intimidate a tow truck driver by displaying a firearm.

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and City of Orange Township Police Director Todd Warren announced Coley’s arrest on March 13.

Coley, who represents the city’s East Ward, voluntarily surrendered at the City of Orange Township police headquarters on Monday, March 10. He subsequently was held overnight at the Essex County Correctional Facility and was released on Tuesday, March 11.

The arrest is related to an incident on Oct. 9, in Orange, during which Coley allegedly attempted to intimidate a tow truck driver by displaying a firearm. The driver was in the process of towing a vehicle owned by Coley’s relative.

As a condition of his release, Coley is ordered to have no contact with the victim and is prohibited from possessing any weapons.

Coley, who is an Army veteran, served on the Orange Police Department for 21 years, retiring as a sergeant in 2014. He has been commissioner with the Orange Housing Authority for over 10 years and is the current vice chairman of the trustee board at his church Bethel Baptist Church in Orange.

A call and an email sent to Coley seeking comment were not returned.

No specific charges have been filed yet and these allegations are merely accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

All calls will be kept confidential.