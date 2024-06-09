Orange Education Foundation honors ‘People of Excellence’

ORANGE — The Orange Education Foundation held its People of Excellence Jazz Brunch on May 4, at the Hanover Manor.

About 150 people celebrated the contributions of the five honorees: Pia L. Frazier, Orange Board of Education attendance and truancy interventionist; Dr. Stella N. Korieocha, Optometrist; Janicia M. Jones-Vance, Scholars Academy Pre-School teacher; Ronald C. Lee, former OBE Superintendent; and Malcolm Q. Simms, Orange Police Department, were lauded for their contributions to the students and staff of Orange Public Schools.

Valarie Adams and the Dimension Band provided the entertainment. The proceeds from this scholarship fundraiser go to seniors from Orange High School and STEM Innovation Academy of the Oranges.

The Orange Education Foundation is an independent public charity dedicated to encouraging community-wide participation and philanthropy in order to enhance and to expand enrichment opportunities for all students in the Orange Public School District and to ensure long-range financial flexibility for schools within the District.

Over the last 15 years, the foundation has been able to provide more than $100,000 in scholarships to graduates of the Orange public school system who are attending college.

The foundation has also supported students who are involved in STEM programs and championship bridge, as well as grants for educators to benefit arts, technology and innovation.

Over the past several years, the OEF has purchased and leased buildings to accommodate the increasing student population in Orange in partnership with the Orange Board of Education. The John Robert Lewis Early Childhood Center, the Orange Early Childhood Center, Scholars’ Academy, and STEM Innovation Academy of the Oranges are the academic locations supported by the OEF.

The preschool locations ensure that 281 preschoolers receive quality education. Additionally, Scholars’ Academy is the home of Orange’s Gifted and Talented Program, providing mathematics, engineering, technology, science, and the humanities to 200 K-7 students. STEM Innovation Academy of the Oranges provides specialized programs to 170-200 high school students each year.

For more information, go to www.orangeeducationfoundation.org.