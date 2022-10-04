Orange elementary schools celebrate Walk to School Day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — Students from Central Elementary School, grades K-2, and Rosa Parks Community School, grades 3-7, walked to school on Wednesday, Oct. 12, along with parents, teachers and community leaders, including Mayor Dwayne D. Warren, Superintendent of Schools Gerald Fitzhugh II, RPCS Principal Debra Joseph-Charles and Central Principal Denise White, along with other city officials and members of the Orange Police Department.

The event was organized by RPCS’s safety patrol adviser, Denise White-Parrish, working with RPCS coordinator Guadalupe Colorado, who works under the Office of Community Engagement.

In the United States, International Walk to School Day included more than 5,000 events across all 50 states. Walkers from the United States joined children and adults in 40 countries around the world. Walk to School Day events work to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, concern for the environment, and building connections between families, schools and the broader community.

For more information on Walk to School Day in the United States, visit walktoschool.org. For more information about the National Center for Safe Routes to School, visit saferoutesinfo.org.

Photos Courtesy of Joan Purkiss