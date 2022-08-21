Orange has a blast at Caribbean Heritage Day Festival

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — After two years of virtual celebrations, the city of Orange relaunched its celebration of the Caribbean with a Caribbean Heritage Day Festival on Saturday, Aug. 13. The free family celebration featured food, music and culture in Monte Irvin Orange Park.

This year’s event performances included the Pan Evolution steel pan band; moko jumbies, or stilt walkers; African Caribbean dance; singer-songwriter Adrian Dutchin, from Guyana; disc jockey Mega Banton, from Jamaica; and soca songwriter Denise “Saucy Wow” Belfon, from Trinidad. Returning to the stage was master of ceremonies Bevan Romano and stage DJs from the Red Team.

Photos by David VanDeventer