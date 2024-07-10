Orange High School Class of 2024 graduates

Connect on Linked in

Photos by Steve Ellmore

The Orange High School Class of 2024 graduated on June 21 at Richard Codey Arena in West Orange.

The event included greetings from Yadira Mello, president of the class, Principal Jason Belton, Salutatorian Jenniver Inamagua and Valedictorian Josena Noel.

Dr. Chris T. Pernell gave a commencement address and Mayor Dwayne Warren spoke to congratulate the students.

Cristoly Georges and Yadira Mello from the Class of 2004 led the singing of the Alma Mater.