Orange honors former top cop

Special to the Essex News Daily

ORANGE — The city’s first African American police director was honored recently during a ceremony in the municipal courtroom.

Charles “Charlie” Cobbertt’s life story is a powerful example of overcoming adversity and revolutionary change in New Jersey law enforcement. He was born on June 24, 1939, in Drew, Miss., a place and time rife with poverty and open discrimination.

Throughout his professional life, Cobbertt questioned racial policies in a predominantly white police force. Sworn into the Orange Police Department on April 5, 1968,

Charles’ career was marked by consistent advancement and a relentless pursuit of justice.

Cobbert eventually rose to become Orange’s first African American police director. He implemented significant reforms, emphasizing fairness, officer morale, and community influenced policy.

The promotion signaled a critical shift in tackling racial biases, a shift towards a more inclusive and equitable Orange Police Department.

One of Charles’s most notable accomplishments was his hiring Fayetta Bland, the first woman police officer for the City of Orange. Several years later, Cobbert hired Officer Joyce Carnegie who, in 1999, was killed while responding to an attempted armed robbery.

Cobbert himself faced a significant professional challenge in 1970 when he was shot in the line of duty, an event that tested his commitment to law enforcement. Cobbert’s eagerness to return to active police work, despite being advised to embrace retirement, underscores his connection to service and leadership.

To this day his leadership continues to inspire, fostering a culture of inclusion within the department and trust between the community they swore to protect.

Cobbert’s personal story is anchored by a deep belief in God, his commitment to family and strong ties to his Southern roots. However, Cobbert’s story also includes remarkable moments like meeting Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson and overcoming the cruel adversities of the Civil Rights era.

Cobbert and his wife, Ann, were married 62 years before she passed on May 23, 2023, at the age of 81. The couple share three children, 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Cobbert currently resides in South Carolina.