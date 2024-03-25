Orange man sentenced for 2021 fatal assault

An Orange man was sentenced earlier this month to 13 years in state prison for striking a man with his car after a verbal altercation in a restaurant.

Kareem Allen, 29, was sentenced after pleading guilty on Jan. 23 to a first degree aggravated manslaughter charge for the fatal assault on Malcom Webb, 30, of Newark.

Union County Superior Court Judge Thomas K. Isenhour directed that Allen must serve at least 85% of that sentence before being eligible for parole.

The assault occurred during the early morning hours of April 3, 2021. Members of the Elizabeth Police Department responded to Dickinson Street and found Webb suffering from serious injuries, according to Assistant Prosecutor Jillian Reyes.

The ensuing investigation revealed that following a verbal altercation in a restaurant in Elizabeth, Allen, Webb and others exited the establishment.

Allen then entered his own vehicle and deliberately struck the victim before fleeing the scene. Webb sustained what turned out to be fatal injuries as a result of Allen’s conduct.

“We are grateful for the hard work of Assistant Prosecutor Jillian Reyes, Homicide Task Force Detective Angela Concepcion and Sgt. Lamar Hartsfield, and officers of the Elizabeth Police Department on this case,” said Union County Prosecutor Daniel. “The Union County Prosecutor’s Office, together with law enforcement agencies throughout Union County, are committed to ensuring that those who commit such egregious acts are held accountable. Our thoughts remain with Mr. Webb’s family and friends during this time.”