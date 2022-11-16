Orange parade celebrates our nation’s veterans

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — Capt. Faith Alcantara, executive director of innovation for the Orange Public School District, was the grand marshal at Orange’s Veterans Day parade on Nov. 13. Marching with her were Mayor Dwayne Warren and several veterans, including former board of education member Cristina Mateo.

Participants in the parade included Irvington High School’s marching band and Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, Heywood Avenue School’s Wildcats Cheerleaders, the Lady Bengals cheerleaders, Orange High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, and the Mighty Marching Tornadoes. The Orange police and fire departments, council members, city officials, local businesses and church members were all part of the celebration.

Photos Courtesy of Orange Public Schools