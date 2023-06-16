Orange police catch man with loaded gun

ORANGE, NJ — The police department’s Street Crimes Gang and Narcotics Task Force arrested an Orange resident on Central Avenue and found him in possession of a loaded handgun.

On Wednesday, June 7, detectives belonging to the Orange Street Crimes Gang and Narcotics Task Force, operating under the Special Operations Division, apprehended Khalil Stewart in the vicinity of 645 Central Ave, close to the Burger King.

During the arrest, it was discovered that Stewart was in possession of a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun, specifically a SCCY Arms Model CPX-2, containing 11 bullets, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

Five of the recovered bullets were identified as armor piercing rounds, the release said.

Director Todd Warren and Chief of Police Vincent Vitiello commended the diligent efforts of the detectives involved in removing a dangerous weapon from the streets.

Mayor Dwayne D. Warren also praised the detectives for their police work.

“Their unwavering dedication to the public safety of Orange residents is one of many reasons that I have faith in the Orange Police Department and one of the reasons I know the City of Orange is moving towards a better future,” Warren said.