Orange to receive $570K grant from Safe Streets to Transit program

ORANGE, NJ — On Feb. 15, the Murphy administration announced $8.6 million in 2022 Safe Streets to Transit program grants for 19 municipal projects in nine counties, including $572,312.50 to Orange for an improvement project at the Orange Transit Station underpass and Railroad Place. This year’s grants represent the largest amount of funds provided in a single year for the Safe Streets to Transit program.

“Providing safe transportation alternatives for everyone in our state, particularly those who rely on mass transit, is part of my commitment to make New Jersey more fair and equitable,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “By significantly increasing the amount of money available to the Safe Streets to Transit program, we are making sure people walking to transit facilities can do so safely.”

“The increased funding means a record number of communities are receiving Safe Streets to Transit grants this year to improve pedestrian safety throughout the state,” New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “These grants will allow 19 municipalities to improve sidewalks and provide safe and convenient crosswalks near bus and rail stations, promoting the use of public transit.”

SSTT projects are awarded on a competitive basis, taking into consideration proximity to a transit facility, safety, accessibility, project need and applicant’s past performance using other local aid funds.

“The project (in Orange) consists of necessary safety improvements and repairs, as well as the installation of minor beautification features at two adjoining locations in Orange Township,” Orange spokesperson Keith Royster told the Record-Transcript. “The first phase of the project will address both sides of the intersection at Main Street and South Essex Avenue, traveling south to just past the underpass located at Railroad Place. The second phase will address needed improvements at the intersection of South Essex Avenue and Railroad Place, traveling eastward to South Day Street. This project will utilize an integrative approach of pedestrian safety elements coupled with streetscaping and aesthetic improvements.”

According to Royster, the project will install 925 square yards of 5-inch-thick, reinforced concrete sidewalk; 1,385 linear feet of concrete vertical curbing with pavement repair strips; 4,155 square feet of brick pavers; six lighting fixtures; eight street name signs; new stop signs where necessary; and grading at curbs to increase Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility.

“This project is necessary to improve safety for pedestrians. The proposed scope of work will result in a safer project area, encouraging the increased use of public transportation as a more accommodating alternative to vehicular travel within the city of Orange Township,” Royster said. “Unfortunately, the project location’s current sidewalks and curbs have fallen into a state of disrepair, representing a host of serious trip-and-fall hazards, especially during the nighttime hours, when visibility is low. The proposed sidewalk improvements and lighting installations will serve to mitigate this issue, and the installation of new stop signs — current ones are weathered and beginning to fade, decreasing nighttime visibility — will add another safety measure for both pedestrians and motorists.”

The Safe Streets to Transit program is one of several pedestrian safety initiatives funded through the state Transportation Trust Fund. The SSTT program provides funding to counties and municipalities to improve the overall safety and accessibility for mass transit riders walking to transit facilities. The program encourages transit users to walk to transit stations, and facilitates the implementation of projects and activities that will improve pedestrian conditions within a 1-mile radius of a transit facility or station.

Traditionally, there is $1 million available each year for Safe Streets to Transit Program grants. This year, two additional appropriations were funded for this program. One was for $1.8 million. In addition, $13.5 million was appropriated for Grants-in-Aid programs, specifically for the Transit Village and Safe Streets to Transit programs, and for bicycle and pedestrian facilities and accommodations. Of the $13.5 million, $5.8 million was provided for the Safe Streets to Transit program.

“In 2017, out of 152 stations, Orange was ranked as the 36th busiest train station, with an average 1,401 weekday boardings along the Morris & Essex line. The city recognizes the demand of public transportation in Orange, both rail and bus, and we recognize the important role that safety improvements to sidewalks, signage, lights and grading at curbs play in the safe mobility of pedestrians to public transit,” Royster said. “Grants like these help the city improve walkability for everyone. By addressing trip-and-fall hazards, we can assure that residents and visitors can safely get to and from their destinations. In addition to the train station, public schools are within a 1-mile walk to the proposed project site. Along the project site, hundreds of people walk daily to school, work, home and within the shopping district. Grants like these, and the improvements they fund, help keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe.”