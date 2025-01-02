Our top stories from Orange in 2024

The following are some of the top stories to come out of Orange during 2024:

Upgrade implemented at Monte Irvin Park

The modernization of the two ballfields in Essex County Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange has been completed. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced last week that the fields had been completed while the work to construct a new community center in the park is ongoing.

The two ballfields are in the northern area of the park. The alignment of the fields was changed so that one field was moved closer to Oakwood Avenue and the outfields of the two fields now overlap. The infields were redone with a synthetic playing surface and the outfields were sodded with natural grass. New fencing, benches, covered dugouts and drainage and irrigation systems also were installed.

Governor’s wife at the Nurture NJ Family Festival

First Lady Tammy Murphy hosted the Nurture New Jersey Family Festival in Orange in October.

About 1,100 people attended the event where they could learn about and receive state, county and local resources for expectant and new parents, including health care, housing support, food assistance and child care. Nurture NJ, which was launched by Murphy in 2019, is a statewide initiative committed to addressing the state’s maternal and infant health crisis. Since its inception, Nurture NJ has seen over 65 pieces of maternal and infant health legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Shooting in Metcalf Park

A fatal shooting took place in Metcalf Park on Valley Street during the evening on Sept. 12.

The victim – DeAndre Smith, 28 – was shot in the leg. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark where he was pronounced dead three days later. Authorities charged Brandon Beasley, 24, with murder and weapons offenses in the shooting.

New Wellness Room installed at Orange High

STOMP Out Bullying, in partnership with New York Jets and Jets defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, co-founder of The Defensive Line, kicked off the 18th Annual World Bullying Prevention Month with the donation of a new custom Wellness Room for students at Orange High School. A check presentation was held at Orange High School on Oct. 9. At the school, New York Jets defensive lineman Solomon Thomas presented the $22,500 check to Assistant Principal of Athletics Anthony Frantantoni and students. Thomas also spoke with students about his mental health journey and why he founded the Defensive Line.

The Wellness Room is thoughtfully designed with sensory-friendly items such as coloring books, stress-relief balls and vibrant, comfortable furniture, all generously donated by School Outfitters. This welcoming space allows students to work through their emotions and manage stress in a calm and supportive environment.

Splash Park reopens after three years

A grand reopening was held for Splash Park at the Central Playground this past summer, about three years after it closed following flooding caused by Hurricane Ida. Insurance paid for some of the damage at the city-owned facility and the city applied to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which also kicked in money towards the more than $300,000 it cost to fix the controls to the Splash Park attractions. The controls had been underground but the new set are placed about six feet above ground in a storage shed. The opening day was Thursday, Aug. 1, a hot, humid day when the temperature topped 100.

Groundbreaking former police director honoredThe city’s first African American police director was honored during a ceremony in March in the municipal courtroom. Charles “Charlie” Cobbertt’s life story is a powerful example of overcoming adversity and revolutionary change in New Jersey law enforcement. He was born on June 24, 1939, in Drew, Miss., a place and time rife with poverty and open discrimination. Sworn into the Orange Police Department on April 5, 1968, Charles’ career was marked by consistent advancement and a relentless pursuit of justice. Cobbert eventually rose to become Orange’s first African American police director.

He implemented significant reforms, emphasizing fairness, officer morale, and community influenced policy. The promotion signaled a critical shift in tackling racial biases, a shift towards a more inclusive and equitable Orange Police Department.

Orange man sentenced on manslaughter charge

An Orange man was sentenced in March to 13 years in state prison for striking a man with his car after a verbal altercation in a restaurant. Kareem Allen, 29, was sentenced after pleading guilty to a first degree aggravated manslaughter charge for the fatal assault on Malcom Webb, 30, of Newark.

The assault occurred during the early morning hours of April 3, 2021, following a verbal altercation in a restaurant in Elizabeth. Allen, Webb and others exited the establishment and Allen then entered his own vehicle and deliberately struck the victim before fleeing the scene. Webb sustained what turned out to be fatal injuries as a result of Allen’s conduct.

Long-time pastor resigns

The Rev. William McKinley Freeman of Union Baptist Church of Orange retired after 47 years of service. Freeman began his ministry at Union Baptist Church on June 1, 1977.

He is the fifth and longest serving of the five pastors of the church. His voice has been heard by thousands; his spiritual and cultural influence felt far beyond the confines of Union Baptist Church. Freeman has received many citations and awards and served in leadership capacities throughout the State of New Jersey, including: various positions in the Shiloh Baptist Association up to and including moderator; secretary of the Baptist Ministers’ Conference of Newark and Vicinity; various official positions in the General Baptist Convention of New Jersey up to and including the office of president; various positions in the New Jersey Council of Churches, representing the General Baptist Convention and the American Baptist Churches of N.J.

Freeman has also served as a member of the board of directors of the National Baptist Convention USA, Inc. and the

Lott Carey Baptist Foreign Missions Convention.

Orange Housing Authority revitalizing Central Place

A 143-year-old building at 179 Central Place was torn down to make way for three new structures owned by the Orange Housing Authority. The three new structures will include three, two bedroom units with improved insulation and green appliances, including washers, driers and refrigerators.

The units will have four off street parking spaces. The building was a two family home acquired by the Orange Housing Authority in 2009 on a block that is undergoing revitalization; about a quarter of the street already has modern townhouses shaded by trees along the sidewalk and more than 40 new homes are in the works. The neighborhood, which is bordered by Monte Irvin Orange Park on its west end and Freeway Drive and Route 280 on its east side, is seeing a lot of residential development.

The Mural apartments opens in Arts District

A grand opening ceremony was held for The Mural apartment building in May. Among the amenities is an interior mural in the lobby of the building created by artist Dan Fenelon, who pays tribute to the history of the surrounding Orange Valley Arts District. The Mural apartment building’s name pays homage to the painting that adorned the exterior wall of the hardware store that stood in that spot for decades. Amenities include a covered parking garage, a rooftop lounge and grill area, a fitness facility, and a resident lounge. Orange Business Administrator Christopher Hartwyk, said the project was a good example of positive development.