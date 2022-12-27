Outgoing BOE member Gary Rothstein recognized at West Orange meeting

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Outgoing West Orange Board of Education Vice President Gary Rothstein was recognized for exceptional service to the West Orange community on Dec. 19 during the final board of education meeting of the year.

During his term, Rothstein, along with the rest of the board, was tasked with several unexpected challenges, including a pandemic, hiring a new superintendent, compliance issues and the establishment of a preschool program.

“It has been an honor to serve on the board of education and to advocate on behalf of our students and community,” Rothstein said. “I’m proud to have helped manage our district through the COVID years; to have helped further the cause of diversity, equity and inclusion; to participate in rewriting our district’s policies; and to hire our interim and new superintendent. West Orange is a beautiful place to live with outstanding public schools. We have much to be grateful for.”

Robert Ivker will be sworn in as the newest board member in January at the reorganization meeting.