Oysterfest returns to The Woodland in Maplewood on Sept. 9

MAPLEWOOD — The 7th annual Robert J. Miller Oysterfest, a community health event for Melanoma awareness and fundraiser featuring live outdoor music and food, will be held at The Woodland on Sept. 9.

In partnership with the Township of Maplewood, the event has brought in more than $100,000 since 2015 to support awareness of Melanoma and provide essential funds for Melanoma research and MAPSO families in need, according to a press release from organizers.

New for Oysterfest 2023 is Burger Bash, a burger-tasting competition featuring local MAPSO restaurants.

Festivities will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. under tents at The Woodland, located at 60 Woodland Road in the heart of Maplewood Village.

Live music from the band Garden State Groove and DJ sounds from Nix in the Mix will be featured.

Additional highlights for the adults-only event include an open bar, bagpipers, dining with local eateries and the popular oysters and raw bar. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at www.bobmilleroysterfest.com/tickets/ or at St. James’s Gate in Maplewood.

“We are proud to continue our mission supporting local families in need as well as contributing to the incredible work being done by the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF),” said Grace Miller, co-founder of Robert J. Miller Foundation. “Following the success of our 2022 event, we were able to provide support to a South Orange family whose son was battling cancer and secured a donation to the MRF in memory of Christopher Westdyk, a local resident who lost his brave battle with melanoma in 2019.

This year, we look forward to welcoming members of the MRF team who will be participating at Oysterfest and helping us recognize a new grant established in memory of Bob Miller to Nora Alexander, a medical student at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis conducting essential melanoma research.”

The five local MAPSO restaurants participating in the Oysterfest 2023 Burger Bash include Coda Kitchen & Bar, Lorena’s Restaurant & Bar, The Fox & Falcon by David Burke, St. James’s Gate, and Village Hall by Landmark.

Select Oysterfest Burger Bash judges will help decide who has the “Best Overall Flavor,” “Most Creative,” “Best Appearance/Presentation,” and “Best Toppings,” etc., to highlight a few categories in the contest.

The Robert J. Miller Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Maplewood, was created in 2015 in memory of Robert J. Miller, a local Maplewood resident of many years who passed away after a two-year battle from Melanoma.

To contribute or participate as a sponsor, go to: http://www.bobmilleroysterfest.com/sponsorship/, and donations are always accepted at: http://www.bobmilleroysterfest.com/donate. For more information, email bobmilleroysterfest@gmail.com.