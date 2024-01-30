Pamper yourself with extra rewards points from Proponent

Realize the beauty of using a local Credit Card.

Proponent Federal Credit Union’s Rewards Program has been revitalized by a new partnership. Now you can earn 3 points for every dollar you spend at Hyssop Beauty Apothecary when you use a Proponent Visa or Signature Credit Card!

In addition to Hyssop Beauty Apothecary, you can also earn extra points at the following Nutley merchants.

Luna Wood Fire Tavern

MEAL

The Oakley Kitchen + Cocktails

Kurly Kürtősh

The Nutley Diner

Points are redeemable for gift cards of all kinds as well as travel!

More reasons to apply

Always a Low Rate – Rates stay lower than most other cards and there are no late payment rate penalties. Plus, you can transfer balances or advance cash for your purchase rate without a fee.

– Rates stay lower than most other cards and there are no late payment rate penalties. Plus, you can transfer balances or advance cash for your purchase rate without a fee. Less fees – There are no balance transfer, cash advance, or annual fees.

About Proponent

Proponent was founded in 1971 and is the 4th largest federally insured New Jersey-based Credit Union. We are a member owned, not-for-profit, local alternative to for-profit banks. All of our earnings are reinvested to improve our products, services, and the overall experience of our members.

