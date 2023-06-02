Parade, ceremony honor the fallen

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony were held Monday.

The parade route took marchers up Parker Avenue to Maplewood Avenue through the village before turning left onto Baker and then left onto Valley Street before ending at town hall for a short ceremony.

Marchers included Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, the Columbia High School marching band, the garden club, Morrow Preschool, Tuscan and Seth Boyden Schools and various other organizations.

The ceremony on the steps of town hall included music played by the Columbia band, remarks by Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander B. John Kaufman, a short speech by Mayor Dean Dafis plus an invocation by the Rev. Terry L. Richardson, pastor of First Baptist Church and a benediction by the Rev. Jim Worth, pastor of St. Joseph’s Church.

Dafis reminded those assembled that there would be no America without the bravery of those who sacrificed all in service of their country.

“We pledge to emulate their glorious example and defend our democracy,” Dafis said. “Let their sacrifice not be forgotten.”

In his benediction, Worth spoke of the sorrow that families feel when losing a loved one.

“We ask you to comfort the families of those who never took off their uniform,” Worth said. “We stand here in reverence to the perpetual price of freedom.”